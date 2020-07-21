Colleges and universities grapple with decision to return to campus

Hari Sreenivasan:

The university says nearly 70 on campus have tested positive for the coronavirus since testing began in March.

Dr. Robbins hopes as many as half of the faculty will voluntarily return to in-person instruction, but some staff who keep the university running have less flexibility to remain at home. Those and other concerns are causing some on campus to push back on reopening plans.

Celeste Gonzales of Bustamante: We're very concerned about whether there are enough procedures and policies in place to keep everyone safe.