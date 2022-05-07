‘Colorful Weddings’ pushes the marriage business beyond bridal white

Fred de Sam Lazaro
The wedding industry is up and running again as more people are vaccinated and couples have rescheduled their canceled plans due to COVID. But the return of weddings is also highlighting the lack of services catered to people of color and nontraditional couples. Special correspondent Fred de Sam Lazaro looks at how some in the industry are hoping to change that.
Fred de Sam Lazaro is director of the Under-Told Stories Project at the University of St. Thomas in Minnesota, a program that combines international journalism and teaching. He has served with the PBS NewsHour since 1985 and is a regular contributor and substitute anchor for PBS' Religion and Ethics Newsweekly.
Sam Lane is reporter/producer in PBS NewsHour's segment unit.
Layla Quran is a general assignment producer for PBS NewsHour. She was previously a foreign affairs reporter and producer.
