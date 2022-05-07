‘Colorful Weddings’ pushes the marriage business beyond bridal white

The wedding industry is up and running again as more people are vaccinated and couples have rescheduled their canceled plans due to COVID. But the return of weddings is also highlighting the lack of services catered to people of color and nontraditional couples. Special correspondent Fred de Sam Lazaro looks at how some in the industry are hoping to change that.

