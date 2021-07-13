Combining job training, child care could be ‘magic road’ to single moms’ economic security

Judy Woodruff:

Now to the second report in our week-long series on child care in the U.S.

Tonight, special correspondent Cat Wise and producer Kate McMahon report from Mississippi, where many working parents have struggled to find affordable, quality child care long before the pandemic.

Among those most impacted, single mothers, who often are stuck in low-paying jobs and have a difficult time accessing government support.

Our series is called Raising the Future: America's Child Care Dilemma.