Comedian Leanne Morgan on her unusual road to success and new Netflix special

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Geoff Bennett
Geoff Bennett
Sam Weber
Sam Weber
Leave your feedback
Leanne Morgan is finding comedy in the chaos of marriage and motherhood. She’s a storyteller who draws from her experiences growing up in rural Tennessee, being married for over 30 years, raising three kids and becoming a grandmother for the first time. Morgan just released her first Netflix stand-up special and sat down with Geoff Bennett for our arts and culture series, CANVAS.
Watch the Full Episode
Geoff Bennett serves as co-anchor of PBS NewsHour. He also serves as an NBC News and MSNBC political contributor.
Sam Weber has covered everything from living on minimum wage to consumer finance as a shooter/producer for PBS NewsHour Weekend. Prior joining NH Weekend, he previously worked for Need to Know on PBS and in public radio. He’s an avid cyclist and Chicago Bulls fan.
Support Provided By:
Learn more