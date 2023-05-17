Comedian Leanne Morgan on her unusual road to success and new Netflix special

Leanne Morgan is finding comedy in the chaos of marriage and motherhood. She’s a storyteller who draws from her experiences growing up in rural Tennessee, being married for over 30 years, raising three kids and becoming a grandmother for the first time. Morgan just released her first Netflix stand-up special and sat down with Geoff Bennett for our arts and culture series, CANVAS.

