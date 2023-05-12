Tom Hanks on his debut novel, ‘The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece’

Tom Hanks:

A novelist, I get to do the whole shebang, and I get to get into the heads of the people and the motivations of the people and the weaknesses of the people, as well as the strengths.

A lot of time, actors are given way too much credit for the end result of the movie that they are in. But, in fact, we shot that one day. I mean, we twisted ourselves in a knot in order to give unto the camera something that was ephemeral only and logical only unto ourselves.

And then a director and a screenwriter and an editor and a whole phalanx of people ended up taking that and sometimes twisting it around just enough, moving it around, so it becomes something a little different than what you brought to it. And I could walk you through any of the movies that I have been in, in which, on the day that I shot it, I was just trying to carry an idea from one room into the next.

But in the final moment of the film, with the rest of the story, with the other performances, with the cut, with the score, it has become a much, much, much more important building block in the movie than I ever anticipated.