Comedy writers Amber Ruffin and Jenny Hagel’s Brief But Spectacular take on late night

Jenny Hagel:

Yes. I feel like comedy writers rarely even laugh.

When a comedy writer hears a joke that good, they all go, oh. Oh, you did it. You got it.

When I first started writing "Late Night With Seth Meyers," I was trying very hard to kind of figure out Seth's voice. And there happened to be an item in the news that was about lesbians, and I don't remember what it was, but I happen to be a lesbian. So, I saw that headline and I was like, here we go.

And I think I submitted like 10 jokes about that. And then I saw the head writer, Alex Baze, in the hallway later and, just jokingly, I was like, "Let me know if you need more lesbian jokes." And he was like, "We cannot use them."

And I didn't — I just hadn't thought about that. Like, right, Seth can't burn lesbians.

I pulled Amber aside. And I said: "Hey, what if we tried to do a segment where we tell jokes that Seth can't tell?"

And Amber was like, "Let's figure that out."