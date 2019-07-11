How the writer behind the comic strip ‘Baldo’ blends humor with humanity

Hector Cantu:

We have Baldo and Cruz walking down the street.

"Cruz, are you undocumented?"

"I'm a dreamer."

"How old were you?"

"I was 5 when my mom and dad said we had to leave."

"And you couldn't stay home alone on your PlayStation?"

"Not an option."

Cruz tells the story of how he came to the United States.

"I don't remember much about getting here. I remember walking, sleeping on the ground, and I remember my dad's promises. 'When we get there, I will get you an ICE cream. I promise.'"

The story continues

"Dude, I have been learning about my rights since I was 8. I had to know exactly what to do if I came home from school and my parents had been taken away."

On the very last day, Baldo and Cruz are walking down the street.

"I feel bad for my parents. Maybe they made a mistake. It was hard, but they chose to come here because they love this country. And now this is my home. This is where I'm from. I'm American. And that means I'm a survivor."

Politics, like immigration and the dreamer issue, is so much a part of so many people's lives that, to me, it has to be a part of the comic strip. If there's like a sense of duty, that may be it, of reflecting what a lot of people in this country go through every day.