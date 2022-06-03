Communities affected by mass shootings face ‘reverberating loss’ in the years ahead

Elizabeth Williamson:

I have yet to speak to a Sandy Hook family member that would be in favor of having those photographs released.

They are extremely painful and traumatizing to them. And while I know, because I have written about this, that there are a number of people who — and policymakers even who think that these would have an impact on the debate, that they would move our country out of its official inertia.

But, because I have looked at disinformation around Sandy Hook and around so many other major events, I actually think that these photos could have a different impact. And that's that, as Lenny Pozner, the father of Noah Pozner, the youngest Sandy Hook victim, said, it could just intensify and add fuel to the disinformation that circulates after mass shootings.

People could produce those photos in different contexts. They could be mailing them or e-mailing them to the families themselves. They could be used as an additional source of harassment and pain.

And so I think that any release with — of that type of material would have to be up to the individual survivor and family member. And even then, the families tell me you have to consider how the release of that material by one family member would impact all the others. And that is a worry for them.