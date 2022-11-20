Community mourns deadly Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
A gunman opened fire late Saturday night inside Club Q, an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, killing five people and wounding at least 25 before being subdued by patrons and taken into police custody. People who were inside the club are mourning the lives lost, and what the attack means for the LGBTQ community. Geoff Bennett speaks to Colorado Public Radio's Hayley Sanchez for more.
