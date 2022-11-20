Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
Live data on national races for Senate, House and state governors
Sunday on PBS News Weekend, we get the latest on the deadly shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs. Then, we take stock of the current moment in political history for Republicans and Democrats. We also look at Oslo, Norway's unique approach to curbing carbon emissions. Plus, award-winning artist Kadir Nelson discusses his work on our Weekend Spotlight.
