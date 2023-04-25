Comprehensive review of how U.S. handled pandemic lays out lessons learned

William Brangham:

There are still so many questions about America's response to COVID. Could the U.S. have better contained the virus in the very early days? Did so many schools and businesses have to close for so long? Why was America's death toll so high?

This new investigative report from a consortium of public health and scientific experts does credit the fast development of the lifesaving vaccines, but it also points to many tragic failures.

One example, it notes that, if the U.S.' death rate was similar to other European nations, in the first two years of the outbreak, and estimated half-a-million Americans wouldn't have died during that period. The report is titled "Lessons From the COVID War: An Investigative Report."

Philip Zelikow was one of the leads on that. He's currently a professor of history at the University of Virginia, and he was executive director of the 9/11 Commission.

Phil Zelikow, welcome back to the "NewsHour."

Philip Zelikow, Co-Author, "Lessons From the COVID War": Thanks.