Congress battles over conflicting priorities, but finds some bipartisan agreement

Lisa Desjardins
Ali Schmitz
Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are pressing federal banking regulators after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. And while the divided Congress is giving a divided response, they are finding bipartisan agreement on some issues. Congressional Correspondent Lisa Desjardins has been following it all.
Lisa Desjardins is a correspondent for PBS NewsHour, where she covers news from the U.S. Capitol while also traveling across the country to report on how decisions in Washington affect people where they live and work.
