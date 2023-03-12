Sen. Jon Tester on looming battles over debt, immigration in Congress

As battle lines are being drawn for the 2024 presidential election, critical junctures are fast approaching in Congress on spending, the national debt, immigration policy and the military. Montana’s Democratic Sen. Jon Tester joins Lisa Desjardins to discuss some of the upcoming fights.

