Congress closes in on a deal for an economic relief bill

Lisa Desjardins:

It's frustrating that we don't have the agreement yet.

But, Judy, in high-stakes negotiations like this, silence is golden. The fact that leaders are saying so little means that there are earnest and really good negotiations happening behind the scenes. Let's look at where things stand right now. This is coming from sources to me close to negotiations.

First of all, the direct payment checks that many Americans have said they want, those are back in this deal, looks like it could be about $600 or $700, maybe a little more. That's being negotiated now. That's for each individual, more money for children, hundreds of billions of dollars, hundreds of dollars in added money for those unemployed, hundreds of dollars per week.

We, again, don't know the exact amount yet. That's still being negotiated, billions of dollars to help for vaccine distribution. That would help states especially, and then billions of dollars, tens of billions of dollars for schools, again, something that would indirectly help state and local governments.

Also in this deal, tens of billions of dollars for day-to-day needs of people, things like food, rent, helping everyone from kids to the elderly meet those demands. And, also, these checks, I have to say, it's a tradeoff.

There is a decision made not to give direct aid to state and local governments. That's something Democrats have wanted. Instead, that money is going to direct checks for Americans. And that's something that's a win for progressive Democrats, like Bernie Sanders, who I know you talked to, Judy, as well as some conservatives, like Josh Hawley, the Republican, who pushed for it.

The question is, some think $600 per person is too little. Others think it's not enough. Right now, it's in the deal.