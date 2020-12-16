Local officials face backlash against vaccinations from politicians and the public

William Brangham:

Judy, millions of doses of COVID vaccines are expected to be distributed next week.

And while polls show that a growing number of Americans are willing to take the vaccine, there are still large numbers of people who say they won't.

Hampering that effort is the burnout and harassment of public health workers across the country. A recent analysis done by Kaiser Health News and the Associated Press found 49 state and local officials resigned, quit or were fired since the spring, citing those types of pressures.

Dr. Gianfranco Pezzino just quit as the main health officer of Shawnee County, Kansas, citing political interference. And Dr. Eva Galvez is a family doctor at the Virginia Garcia Memorial Health Center in Northwest Oregon.

Doctors, great to have you both on the "NewsHour." Thank you for being here.

Dr. Pezzino, to you first.

You resigned your position recently after county officials apparently started tampering with your public health guidance. Can you just explain why that, as you say, was what you called the last straw?