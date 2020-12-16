News Wrap: U.S. negotiates with Pfizer to secure more coronavirus vaccine doses

Judy Woodruff:

Meanwhile, President Trump voiced frustration with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for acknowledging Mr. Biden as president-elect.

In a tweet overnight, he said — quote — "Too soon to give up. Republican Party must finally learn to fight."

A number of other Republican senators heeded the president's call and today continued to push unfounded claims of election fraud at a hearing held over Democrats' protests.

The federal government's former cybersecurity chief, Christopher Krebs, said that the claims are undermining confidence in democracy. Krebs was fired by President Trump after the election.

In France, a court convicted 14 people linked to attacks on the "Charlie Hebdo" satirical magazine and a kosher supermarket in 2015. The attacks left 17 people dead. All three gunmen died in police raids. The widow of one of them was tried in absentia and given a 30-year prison sentence.

A Chinese lunar probe has returned to Earth bringing back the first samples of the moon in more than 40 years. State TV tonight showed radar video of the unmanned capsule descending over Inner Mongolia. It contains about 4.5 pounds of rocks and debris. This is the latest success for China's ambitious space program.

Back in this country, the Federal Reserve offered a brighter projection for economic growth next year. Policy-makers promised again to maintain stimulus measures, and Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that a key interest rate will stay near zero through at least 2023.