Congress has allocated $350 billion in small business loans. Why can’t owners get them?

Lisa Desjardins:

Yes, that's the right question, absolutely.

That is part of the problem. No one country, certainly not the U.S., has ever tried something like this before. I want to convey what this program looks like, a sense of scope of all of this.

So the total program, as you reported, is about $349 billion in funding. That's been approved so far. Now, just in the past two weeks that it's been in existence, I'm told, as of today, some $151 billion has been approved for small businesses.

So, consider this, Amna. All of last year, the SBA loaned out only $28 billion. So, they have, in the course of the last two weeks, loaned out five times what they did all of last year.

So this is unprecedented. And it's fair to say they're working as hard as they can. But, Amna, there are others who say the SBA and Congress itself should have thought about this a month ago, six weeks ago, when they knew an economic tsunami was coming.