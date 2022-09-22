Congress in final push to approve contentious legislation before midterms

Lisa Desjardins:

That's right.

We have just seen the first votes in either chamber on this idea of trying to reform that antiquated 1887 Electoral Count Act that is vague and left this kind of opening potentially legally for a President — former President Trump to make the argument that perhaps the election could be overturned inside Congress.

So let's talk about what exactly the House passed yesterday. Now, in this bill, it would, first of all, clarify that the vice president has no substantive role at all in certifying the final electoral account or the outcome of the election. It would raise the objection standard, so that it would be a third of the members of each chamber vs., right now, it's just one member of each chamber.

And it would sharply limit the grounds on which any member of either chamber could object. It would be exceedingly narrow cases. And, in fact, the objections we saw in 2020 and in years past from Democrats would no longer be able to stand muster, if you go with this bill.

What's interesting, these ideas do not reflect any kind of political candidate, party. They're not about former President Trump or President Biden. But we did see a partisan divide here. Only nine Republicans voted in favor of this bill. These are the nine right there some of our viewers may recognize. All nine of them are not returning to the Capitol. They have either retired or they have lost primary races.

So you see that, for Republicans — and I have this reporting from my sources — President — former President Trump has made this a test of loyalty. Now, what's going to happen next? The Senate has a bipartisan version of this idea. It's a little bit different, but it's close enough.

I think, after the midterm elections, we will see a final version of this reform move forward in Congress.