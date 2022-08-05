Congress tries to cap insulin costs as diabetics ration supplies

Lisa Desjardins:

More than 37 million Americans live with diabetes. That includes an astounding one in three seniors. Some seven million Americans depend on insulin.

Untreated, diabetes is a monster disease, causing nerve damage, heart disease, stroke, loss of limbs, and it is a leading cause of death in America. Despite such need and 100 years of existence, insulin list prices soared last decade.

The idea of capping insulin costs is popular with voters, but it has taken years to get this far, now on the table as part of Senate Democrats' proposed climate and health care bill.

Why is it so hard to get what seem on the surface to be very popular health care policies passed through Congress?