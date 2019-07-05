Skyrocketing cost of insulin pushes Americans to buy drug in Canada

Judy Woodruff:

But first: We return now to rising anger over the skyrocketing cost of insulin, a lifesaving drug for some 7.5 million Americans who have diabetes.

The Trump administration has vowed to rein in drug prices, but when it comes to insulin, the costs remain an enormous burden for some patients.

Special correspondent Sarah Varney joined a group of diabetics and parents who crossed the Midwest in order to buy insulin in London, Ontario, the birthplace of the drug.

Our story was produced in collaboration with Kaiser Health News.