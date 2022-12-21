Congressional committee begins release of Trump’s tax returns

William Brangham:

Judy, the new report comes after Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee engaged in a years-long battle with the IRS to obtain the former president's tax records.

The Supreme Court cleared the way for access last month. The report doesn't yet include the raw returns. But data shows Trump paid as little as $750 in federal income tax while running for president in 2016. But once his income started increasing while in the White House, he paid the federal government nearly a million dollars in taxes. He paid no federal income tax his final year in office.

The committee will publicly release six years of Trump's tax returns in the next few days.

Joining me now to discuss is Russ Buettner from The New York Times. He has spent the last several years investigating Trump's financial dealings.

Russ Buettner, great to have you back on the "NewsHour."

What does this summary report tell us about the president's finances? What's new in here?