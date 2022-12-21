Give to PBS NewsHour now
while all gifts are matched!

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.

GIVE NOW

December 21, 2022PBS NewsHour full episode

Wednesday on the NewsHour...

Wednesday on the NewsHour, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visits Washington to meet with President Biden and address Congress amid another round of military assistance. We speak to a key member of the Jan. 6 committee about the recommendation of charges against former President Trump. Plus, a Congressional committee votes to release the contents of Trump's tax returns.

Listen to the Broadcast

Subscribe to the Full Show Podcast

Segments From This Episode

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

More Ways to Watch