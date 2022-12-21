Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
Wednesday on the NewsHour, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visits Washington to meet with President Biden and address Congress amid another round of military assistance. We speak to a key member of the Jan. 6 committee about the recommendation of charges against former President Trump. Plus, a Congressional committee votes to release the contents of Trump's tax returns.
