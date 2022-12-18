As Congress debates a child tax credit expansion, families struggle to get by

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
Lawmakers and staffers are working through the weekend on Capitol Hill as they close out the Congressional term. Democrats are hoping the last-minute dealmaking will give them a final chance to secure an elusive policy goal: expanding the child tax credit. Laura Barrón-López reports.
Laura Barrón-López is the White House Correspondent for the PBS NewsHour, where she covers the Biden administration for the nightly news broadcast. She is also a CNN political analyst.
