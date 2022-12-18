Double your gift to
As Congress debates a child tax credit expansion, families struggle to get by

Lawmakers and staffers are working through the weekend on Capitol Hill as they close out the Congressional term. Democrats are hoping the last-minute dealmaking will give them a final chance to secure an elusive policy goal: expanding the child tax credit. Laura Barrón-López reports.

