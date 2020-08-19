Congressional Democrats on the party’s outlook in their battleground states

Rep. Tim Ryan:
Well, even before the pandemic, Judy, Ohio job numbers were as bad as they were in 2009.
As I said, we lost that General Motors factory, a lot of the supply chain around it in the auto industry in the northern part of the state. So we had some issues even before COVID hit.
And, look, this is not about — like Val said, like, this is a snapshot in time. A lot of people in Ohio want to know where we're going. And I will just say, if you want to talk about being tough on China, I was in Congress when Vice President Biden and President Obama put tariffs on steel tubing that was getting dumped into our country. And that led to a billion-dollar investment in a steel mill in Youngstown and Girard, Ohio, a billion dollars, put about 1,500 union construction trade people to work for about a year-and-a-half, two years, and created hundreds of jobs.
So, Joe Biden knows how to be tough on China. But that's half the story, because the way Trump did it destroyed our farmers in Ohio. Most of them are getting crushed right now.
And then you go to the Build Back Better plan, where Joe Biden is throwing jet fuel on all these economic fires that are burning around electric vehicles, for example, batteries, charging stations, the new economy, where these union workers or people who work hard, play by the rules, but just want to make a good wage, Joe Biden is going to make sure they get cut in on the deal.
But you have got to have a strategy to outcompete China, not just the bluster and the B.S. that Donald Trump gives. You have got to be tough, be firm, be smart like they were. But then you better have a plan to win the future. And they do. And Joe Biden and Kamala Harris do.
What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.