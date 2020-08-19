Congressional Democrats on the party’s outlook in their battleground states

Judy Woodruff:

Donald Trump won the White House in 2016 by taking several key swing states that former President Barack Obama won in 2008 and again in 2012, among them, Michigan, Ohio and Florida.

And each of these states is expected to be a political battleground in this presidential race.

Three Democratic members of Congress are here with us now to tell us what the landscape looks like for the Biden/Harris ticket.

They are Representatives Debbie Dingell of Michigan, Tim Ryan of Ohio, and Val Demings of Florida.

And we thank you, each one of you, so much for joining us. It's really good to see you.

Congresswoman Dingell, I'm going to start with you.

You were called Debbie downer back in 2016, because you were one of the few members of Congress, I think one of the few people, period, who were raising alarm bells and who were saying, wait, Donald Trump could win my state of Michigan. And he did by 10,000 votes.

Could — how do you contrast where Joe Biden is today with where Hillary Clinton was in 2016 in Michigan?