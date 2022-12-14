Congressional leaders hope to avoid government shutdown with a newly unveiled budget deal

Lisa Desjardins:

Well, part of the good news is that Congress, you — as you may expect, is going to punt its own deadline down the road.

Moving through Congress right now, including tonight in the House of Representatives, is a bill to extend that deadline by another week. So what does that mean? We would have the biggest spending deadline of the year right up against Christmas Eve on December 23, not the first time.

But now lawmakers have to get to work to actually finish funding by then. So let's talk about what the options are for this, one of the most important functions our Congress undertakes every year.

First of all, one option they have is to pass what's called an omnibus. That's the traditional means of full-year funding agency by agency, Congress actually deciding what should go where. However, while there is an agreement in principle that was reached last night to the overall spending totals, there is an issue of timing, whether this several-thousand-page bill can actually be written and passed through both chambers in time.

And there is a question of whether it can get the votes in both chambers. If it does not, what is the option? Well, another temporary funding bill called a continuing resolution, or a C.R. You might hear people use that language.

Senator McConnell, the Republican leader in the Senate, has said, if there is not an omnibus through Congress by next week, by the 22nd, to be in particular, that there will have to be a C.R. going until February. That is something that a lot of people fear could do some damage, in and of its own.

And here's Senator Jon Tester of Montana. He's an appropriator. He explains why.