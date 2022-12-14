House Majority Whip James Clyburn on budget negotiations and final weeks of term

Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC):

Well, thank you very much for having me.

You may recall COVID-19 visited our shores back in 2020. And when our nation began to respond, our response was inadequate for many reasons. Some is that we were not prepared for this pandemic. But, in the process of getting prepared, Congress went to work, appropriating monies to do things that needed to be done to keep businesses open, try to keep schools open, try to get people vaccinated.

But, first, you had to get them tested. And so we were really behind the eight ball and rushed a lot of money out there to do that. In the midst of all of that, Speaker Nancy Pelosi decided that there needed to be some oversight of all of this.

And so she created this subcommittee. We went to work. And we adopted three words as our watchwords, efficiency, whether or not this money was being spent efficiently, whether or not it's being spent effectively, and well not it's being spent equitably.

Now, this committee was created without a single Republican vote, but our job was to oversee the spending of the money. And I think we did a pretty good job.