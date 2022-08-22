Conservationists urge action as the headwaters of the River Thames vanish

Alisdair Naulls, Engagement Lead, The Rivers Trust:

What special is the limestone. About 65 percent of the water that comes into the Thames is coming from down there.

We are taking too much out, and we are not allowing it to be this great big, lovely, cool, shading watery sponge that it has always been. This is so much greener than it was just four or five days ago. It was just ocher.

If you're kind of used to the Thames in London, which, obviously, it's such a big, iconic, famous river, if you have visited London and want to know where it starts. it starts there.

So, if we just come down here, there you go. That's the start of the Thames. It's a maybe a little bit underwhelming, but this is the source of the Thames.