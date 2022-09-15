Conservative states continue to restrict abortion following overturn of Roe v. Wade

Conservative states continue to pass laws that restrict abortions. There are 14 states where bans are in effect and West Virginia will soon have a near-total abortion ban signed into law. Mary Ziegler, a law professor at the University of California, Davis and author of "Dollars for Life: the Anti-Abortion Movement and the Fall of the Republican Establishment," joined William Brangham to discuss.

