‘Conversations with Friends’ author Sally Rooney answers your questions

Sally Rooney:

I feel if I knew the answer to that question myself, I would be able to write a novel sort of every month, because I can — I never know where are the ideas for my characters are going to come from.

They do arrive to me what seems fully formed, sort of whole, even with the interrelationships between them kind of intact. And then my job as a novelist is, I feel I'm to follow the thread of where those relationships are going and to try and explore them on the page.

But the characters really seem to walk into my brain. And they aren't based, certainly not consciously, on anyone that I know or any fictional characters I have read about before.

They're sort of just the whole thing, and they come to me as they are.