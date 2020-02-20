Could 2020 Democratic nomination still be up for grabs come convention?

Matthew Dowd:

Well, to me, it was the most significant debate we have had thus far because of the timing that we're at and the number of viewers.

If you think about this, the total number of people that are going to vote in the Democratic primaries and caucuses is right at around 20 million people. And that's basically how many watched that. So, to me, it's the most crucial part of the debate.

I think you basically have one through five, the candidates that basically finished one through five in how well they did, the gap between them is much smaller than the gap between the number five candidate and the number six candidate, which was Bloomberg.

I think his performance was bad for him. There's levels of bad. His was the worst level of bad in a debate for somebody that came from the mayor of New York. And so I think he finally came out from under the air cover of his TV ads. And I think voters wanted to see what he was like.

And so as — I agree with the previous person that said, we don't know where, if he falls in the polls from where he's at today, where that's going to go to. Will it go to Joe Biden?

I thought Elizabeth Warren's performance was very well done. That may give her another set of oxygen in this race to have her do well in Nevada and South Carolina. So this race is still full of many twists and turns.