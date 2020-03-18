Could clarity around U.S. response to pandemic calm the economy?

Judy Woodruff:

Economic damage from this virus keeps piling up, amid talk of sweeping financial aid.

The Dow Jones industrial average, as we reported, crashed again today, losing more than 1,300 points, to close below 19,900. The Nasdaq fell 345 points, and the S&P 500 gave up 131.

For insight into all of this, I'm joined once again by David Wessel, director of the Hutchins Center on Fiscal and Monetary Policy at the Brookings Institution.

David, welcome back to the program.

So it seems that, no matter what Congress does — and we have heard from Lisa reporting on that — the markets, the investors just don't seem to be reassured. Is that what's going on?