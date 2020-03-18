Is U.S. health system ready for COVID-19 surge? These experts say no

Amna Nawaz:

Judy, the Harvard study indicates that, when spread over a 12-month period, even a moderate number of coronavirus cases will begin to fill some American hospitals to capacity, unless they free up already occupied beds.

The faster the pace of infection, and the larger the numbers grow, the greater the shortfalls become.

For what hospitals are doing to prepare themselves and what more needs to be done, I'm joined by two people who focus closely on preparedness.

Jeremy Konyndyk is a senior policy fellow at the Center for Global Development whose research focuses on global outbreak preparedness, among other things. He joins us by Skype. And here in the studio, Dr. Bruce Siegel. He's the president and CEO of America's Essential Hospitals. That's an association of more than 300 hospitals and health care systems.

And welcome to you both.

Dr. Siegel, I want to start with you here. We know there will be a surge of patients. We know that's coming.

You told my colleague earlier, our hospitals are moving quickly to prepare for that. What specifically are they doing right now? And are you confident they will be ready?