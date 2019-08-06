Could El Paso and Dayton massacres drive congressional action on guns?

Lisa Desjardins:

Well, a sign that one thing is a little different came from the Republican leader of the U.S. Senate in a statement last night.

Mitch McConnell said the president reached out to him, and McConnell said these words, that the president encouraged him and Republicans in the Senate to engage in bipartisan discussions of potential solutions to help protect our communities, and then added, without infringing on Americans' constitutional rights.

You see there the political balance. But this is new from Senator McConnell, saying that he has now directed the four committee chairs who oversee this area of law, including guns and mental health, to find some kind of bipartisan agreement.

Now, Judy, at the same time, there is a somewhat bipartisan bill that has already been passed by the House of Representatives. It is a bill that would increase background checks, make mandatory background checks at most gun shows, for example.

It has eight Republicans supporting it. One of them is Peter King, and he has this message for Senator McConnell: