How El Paso residents are coping with deadly shooting’s aftermath

Daniel Bush:

So, I'm here right next to the Walmart, Judy, where the shooting took place. You can see maybe behind me people from the community have been trickling now day after day to pay their respects, to drop off flowers.

It's a community that's trying to cope with this tragedy. I spoke to one woman who was working inside the Walmart at the time, who said she felt so defenseless, crouched in an electronics aisle, that she decided to take up shooting classes and potentially get a concealed carry permit.

Another mother who was not at the scene of the shooting who said that her and her husband bought their 8-year-old son a bulletproof backpack to take to school. El Paso's school district begins just a little later this month.

So people are really trying to figure out how to move forward. And, at the same time, the Latino community here, Judy, in particular has been thrust into the national debate over race and President Donald Trump's rhetoric around immigration.

And I spoke to several people here who said that they do find the president partly responsible for this attack and feel that they have in fact been targeted by the president for his words on immigration.