How El Paso residents are coping with deadly shooting’s aftermath

El Paso is reeling from Saturday’s shooting massacre, which killed at least 22 people and injured dozens more. How is the community coping with the shocking violence? Dan Bush reports from the stricken Texas city and joins Judy Woodruff to discuss how fears of future violence are prompting residents to pursue protective gear and training and what they think about President Trump’s rhetoric.
Judy Woodruff:
We return now to El Paso and how that community continues to grapple with the weekend's deadly attack.
Our Dan Bush is there. He has been reporting from both sides of the border today.
Hi, Dan.
So, first, we know you have been talking to people in El Paso. Tell us a little of what they're saying.
Daniel Bush:
So, I'm here right next to the Walmart, Judy, where the shooting took place. You can see maybe behind me people from the community have been trickling now day after day to pay their respects, to drop off flowers.
It's a community that's trying to cope with this tragedy. I spoke to one woman who was working inside the Walmart at the time, who said she felt so defenseless, crouched in an electronics aisle, that she decided to take up shooting classes and potentially get a concealed carry permit.
Another mother who was not at the scene of the shooting who said that her and her husband bought their 8-year-old son a bulletproof backpack to take to school. El Paso's school district begins just a little later this month.
So people are really trying to figure out how to move forward. And, at the same time, the Latino community here, Judy, in particular has been thrust into the national debate over race and President Donald Trump's rhetoric around immigration.
And I spoke to several people here who said that they do find the president partly responsible for this attack and feel that they have in fact been targeted by the president for his words on immigration.
Judy Woodruff:
Bulletproof backpack.
And, Dan, what about on the Mexico side of the border in Juarez? What are people saying there?
-
Daniel Bush:
It's interesting, Judy.
There's a mixed reaction the other side of the border. I spoke to a lot of people there who said that they were not that surprised by this shooting. They said that there are so many mass shootings in America that, to them, they have come to accept this as a regular part of American life.
They said that they do resent President Trump's attacks on Mexicans, on Latinos generally, but that, to them, the political debate playing out in the U.S. doesn't really impact their lives in a concrete way.
And another thing, this Walmart actually is a popular shopping destination with many people on the other side of the border, who said that, for some goods like shoes and some clothes, it's actually cheaper to come here. There's a bus that goes right from the center of Juarez to this Walmart for about $1 50.
A lot of people come up here and said that they're going to continue to do that, just because these two cities on either sides of the Rio Grande River are so interconnected.
One man told me, Judy, that he is going to be back here as soon as he can.
Judy Woodruff:
So interesting.
Dan Bush, thank you for your reporting, Dan Bush there in El Paso on the border.
