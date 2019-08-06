News Wrap: U.S., China exchange new threats on trade

Judy Woodruff:

Ohio Republican Governor Mike DeWine urged mandatory background checks for virtually all gun sales today. That was today. He also called for court action to prevent potentially dangerous people from getting guns.

We will hear about federal gun control legislation after the news summary.

The FBI also says that it is treating last month's mass shooting in Gilroy, California, was domestic terror. It turns out the gunman had a target list of religious institutions, federal buildings, courthouses and the two major political parties. He killed three people and wounded 13 at a popular food festival, before killing himself.

The Chinese currency stabilized today after sliding on Monday to an 11-year low. That calmed Wall Street, and stocks made up almost half of Monday's losses. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 311 points to close at 26029. The Nasdaq rose 107 points, and the S&P 500 added 37.

Meanwhile, China's Central Bank denied manipulating its currency to gain advantage in a trade fight with the U.S. Instead, it warned Washington to pull back from the brink of greater economic damage.

But White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow argued the Chinese are bearing the real burden.