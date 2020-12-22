Covering coronavirus hotspots, until it struck at home

Malcolm Brabant:

I have to stress that what happened to me nine years ago was extremely rare and highly individual. It was a well-publicized case of the yellow fever vaccine, which every doctor who treated me said was responsible for causing a psychosis.

But this vaccine is totally different, the one that is hopefully going to cure this COVID thing. But I have to be wary about it at the moment. And for the time being, I'm not going to take it, and that's as a result of advice from the British regulatory authority the MHRA, which says that people who've had bad reactions in the past shouldn't take it.

JUNE RAINE, CEO, Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency: We were looking at two case reports of allergic reactions. We know from the very extensive clinical trials that this wasn't a feature. But, if we need to strengthen our advice, we get that advice to the field immediately.