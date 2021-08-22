COVID-19 boosters shots ‘a tough balance’ for FDA, epidemiologists

Helen Branswell:

A lot are. I mean, you have to tease out a few things there. I mean, some of the countries that are using third shots are using them in people who are severely immunocompromised. The United States just went there last week and nobody's arguing that that is an appropriate thing to do because, you know, people who have had chemotherapy recently or who've had a solid organ transplant and are on immunosuppressive drugs, they don't get protection from two doses. And there is some evidence that a third dose will protect some of them. And so nobody is arguing about that.

But the statement from the administration yesterday said all Americans and that's what I think a lot of people get very concerned because that's a lot of vaccine to suck up. And the country has already used a lot of vaccine. Far more people are vaccinated here than in many countries in the world. And yesterday, the head of the WHO's emergency response program, Dr. Michael Ryan, equated giving third doses in wealthy countries to giving more life jackets to people who already have life jackets when many people don't have any life jackets and are drowning.