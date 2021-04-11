COVID-19 didn’t stop these musicians from performing—here’s how

Todd Rundgren:

We have quite a number of video screens set up as if they're in the audience and so you can buy a ticket to the front rows for the first couple of rows and we will see you like we would normally we will actually see the audience and we will also kind of sprinkles for that actual live bodies to the degree that we are allowed to and that we can keep them safe and health and we can localize the show so that it feels more like we're doing it specifically for them.