Exploring Hate: An inside look at anti-extremism training in the military

Hari Sreenivasan:

Last week the defense department released a memorandum outlining new initiatives to counter extremism in the department including vetting new recruits for extremist associations.

Nearly one of six people charged in the January sixth attack on the capitol were military veterans.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin implemented a stand down for all active duty military to make time for active duty troops to undergo training to identify and reduce extremism in the ranks.

Special Correspondent Mike Cerre met with one marine infantry unit at Camp Pendleton, in California after their training..

This segment is part of our ongoing initiative: Exploring Hate: Antisemitism, Racism and Extremism.