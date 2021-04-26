COVID crisis: Why India’s health system is on the ‘brink of collapsing’

Judy Woodruff:

India is in a dire COVID crisis.

While the Biden administration pledged to share tens of millions of doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine with India and other countries, that vaccine still must be approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and those doses will not arrive in India for some time.

The country is breaking new records daily. Today, India reported more than 350,000 new cases and 2,800-plus deaths. Many experts believe those numbers substantially undercount the true impact.

In a moment, William Brangham talks with one of those experts.

But let's begin with a report John Ray of Independent Television News.