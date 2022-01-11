COVID hospitalizations reach record high as the White House rushes to ramp up testing

Judy Woodruff:

During today's Senate hearing about the pandemic, lawmakers leveled tough criticisms at the Biden administration, including around the lack of available testing.

The president has announced plans to ramp up the response. That includes requiring insurers to pay for eight rapid at-home tests per person per month starting this weekend and making 500 million tests available to ship to those who request them.

We look at key questions about all this with Dr. Tom Inglesby. He is a senior adviser to the White House COVID Response Team.

Dr. Inglesby, thank you so much for joining us.

The calls for these tests have been out there for a long time. How much difference are these steps the White House has announced going to make?