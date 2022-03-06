Cow burps are a major contributor to climate change — can scientists change that?

Christopher Booker:

At the University of California at Davis – 18 cows are cordoned off from others on the campus's dairy facility. They are part of an ongoing series of studies to dramatically reduce the climate impact of dairy and beef production.

Globally, cows and other livestock animals are responsible for about 40 percent of methane emissions – a potent greenhouse gas. In digesting their high fiber diet, cows emit methane as a byproduct, making them one of the least climate friendly sources of food on the planet.