Families flee homes in Ukraine as death toll mounts

Nick Schifrin:

Prime Minister Bennett flew to Moscow yesterday during the Sabbath, so that was remarkable, according to many officials I've spoken to. He returned to Jerusalem to speak to the cabinet today, and he said that his trip was worthwhile, quote even if the chance of diplomacy is not great. Bennett and Putin talked about trying to reduce civilian casualties in Moscow, but they also talked about, Hari, the Iran nuclear deal, which U.S. officials have hinted is on the verge of being signed. And that is something that the Israeli prime minister doesn't want to see. And the Russian government has a lot of influence over. There are other diplomatic efforts as well. Putin talked with Macron today for two hours, but French officials again said that there was no progress in trying to convince the Russian leader to back down on some of this indiscriminate shelling we're seeing in Ukraine. And finally, Hari, there will be a third round of talks between Ukraine and Russia tomorrow. So far, those talks have only produced ceasefires that actually haven't been respected by the Russian government. So not very high expectations, but still a third round of talks scheduled for tomorrow.