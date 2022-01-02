Creating a monument to Harriet Tubman ‘rooted in community’ in Newark, NJ

Michael Hill:

In the wake of the murder of George Floyd in May 2020, many communities around the country started to take a closer look at the mostly white men memorialized on public statues.

Monuments to confederate leaders were removed and activists targeted statues of slave-owning founders and monuments to Christopher Columbus, the Italian explorer who "discovered" America.

In Newark, New Jersey, officials commissioned a new monument to replace a statue of Columbus. It's dedicated to abolitionist Harriet Tubman, who was selected to be the first Black person and woman depicted on U.S. currency — the $20 bill.

Tubman escaped slavery and then risked her life to lead other enslaved people to freedom using the underground railroad.

She once said, "God's time is always near. He gave me my strength, and he set the North Star in the heavens; he meant I should be free."