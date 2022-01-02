A history of presidential attempts to return to office and what it means for 2024

Michael Hill:

This Thursday will mark one year since a violent mob of supporters of former President Donald Trump attacked the U.S. Capitol and tried to stop the certification of the election of President Joe Biden.

There is a vigil planned on the steps of the capitol, and president Biden is set to address the nation this January sixth. Mr. Trump, who is accused of inciting the attack, also says he will hold a news conference that day–a move that may be part of an attempt to return to office. NewsHour Weekend Special Correspondent Jeff Greenfield joined us for more on presidential re-runs.

Jeff, a number of influential Republicans have some serious doubts about Trump and his actions. For instance, he's backing divisive primary Republicans. And couldn't that hurt Republican prospects of regaining the majority in the House in the fall elections?