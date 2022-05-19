Cultural divisions and political entrenchment transform evangelical voting bloc

Tim Alberta:

Yes, Amna, it's really fascinating.

Bill Bolin actually leads a church in my hometown in Brighton, Michigan. And the reason that Bill Bolin became sort of a celebrity overnight in the community and the reason that his church began to grow so explosively was because he refused to close down his church and comply with government regulations at the beginning of the COVID pandemic, before this was really seen as an explicitly partisan political issue.

Bill Bolin and his church decided to make it one, and they really reaped a whirlwind from it. They saw their church grow from about 100 people on any given Sunday. And, of course, in another suburb of Detroit not far from there is Ken Brown's church. He has seen in his own congregation a lurch to the right and a real sort of dangerous appreciation for conspiracy theorizing and far right fringe politics.

And so Ken Brown right around the time that this other pastor was sort of exploiting it for the growth and the gain of his church, Ken Brown decided to do the opposite at his church. He decided to sort of put his foot down and begin challenging his own congregants and really make sure that his church would not become radicalized in the way that others were.