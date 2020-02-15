Cultural institutions celebrate women’s suffrage centennial

The year 2020 marks the centennial anniversary for women's suffrage, when the 19th amendment took effect giving some women the right to vote in U.S. elections. And on Saturday, one of the movement's key figures, Susan B. Anthony, would have turned 200. In honor of the famed activist and the women's suffrage movement, a unique event is kicking off this weekend in New York. Karla Murthy reports.
Hari Sreenivasan:
Today marks what would have been Susan B. Anthony's 200th birthday. In honor of her and this year's centennial anniversary for women's suffrage, a unique event kicks off today in New York City. NewsHour Weekend's Karla Murthy has more.
Karla Murthy:
The Park Avenue Armory was built in the late 1870s for the seventh regiment of the National Guard. Its receptions rooms and 55,000 square foot drill hall served as a military facility and social club. Today, the armory is dedicated to supporting unconventional works of art in this unique historical space. In honor of the 100th anniversary of the passing of the 19th amendment which gave some women the right to vote. The armory is hosting a two-part event which starts today called "100 Years, 100 Women."
Avery Willis Hoffman:
We know that women artists exist in our world, in our city. And and having an opportunity to actually bring them together in in a large space,it felt like a special moment.
Karla Murthy:
Along with 10 other cultural institutions, the armory will also commission 100 women artists whose work will be showcased later this spring.
Avery Willis Hoffman:
We want to encourage people to bring their daughters, their mothers there, their husbands and sons, and to explore this question of how far have we come or not, you know, in the last hundred years and use this centennial as just a spark for conversation.
-
Rebecca Robertson:
It just seemed like such a great idea because you're gonna get a hundred points of view on this sort of important century. This history of the armory was very male-centric. There were no women at those meetings. So it's always interesting when we have artists here because I think they know, they feel that contrast that they're bringing something new, a new time, a new history a story about the Armory. It's kind of great, just women in the drill hall 100 years after Suffrage. It's really exciting actually.
