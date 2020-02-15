Cultural institutions celebrate women’s suffrage centennial

Rebecca Robertson:

It just seemed like such a great idea because you're gonna get a hundred points of view on this sort of important century. This history of the armory was very male-centric. There were no women at those meetings. So it's always interesting when we have artists here because I think they know, they feel that contrast that they're bringing something new, a new time, a new history a story about the Armory. It's kind of great, just women in the drill hall 100 years after Suffrage. It's really exciting actually.