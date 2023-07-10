Cycle of violence and economic turmoil pushes young Palestinians to take up arms

By —

Leila Molana-Allen

Zeba Warsi
By —

Zeba Warsi

Audio

Violence continued Monday between Israelis and Palestinians in the occupied West Bank. Special correspondent Leila Molana-Allen reports from Nablus and has a look at young men who have few hopes and burning anger and take up arms as they feel trapped in a cycle of violence and economic turmoil.

Listen to this Segment

By —

Leila Molana-Allen

Zeba Warsi
By —

Zeba Warsi

Zeba Warsi is Foreign affairs producer, based in Washington DC. She's a Columbia Journalism School graduate with an M.A. in Political journalism. Prior to the NewsHour, she was based in New Delhi for seven years, covering politics, extremism, sexual violence, social movements and human rights as a special correspondent with CNN's India affiliate CNN-News18.

@Zebaism

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch