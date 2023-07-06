Palestinians in West Bank struggle to recover after intense Israeli military operation

Amna Nawaz:

The United Nations secretary-general today denounced what he called an excessive use of force by Israel in the occupied West Bank.

It comes after the Israel Defense Forces conducted a two-day operation in the Jenin refugee camp that it said targeted Palestinian militants. Elsewhere today in the West Bank, an Israeli soldier was shot and killed by a Hamas militants near in Israeli settlement. The shooter was then killed by Israeli forces.

As special correspondent Leila Molana-Allen reports from Jenin, the destruction after the fighting is massive, and the anger boiling.