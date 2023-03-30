D.C. phases out its COVID-era hotel housing program for homeless people

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
William Brangham
Dorothy Hastings
At the start of the pandemic, we were all urged to stay at home and avoid crowds. But for homeless people, packed shelters made COVID transmission nearly unavoidable. Many cities used federal money to house people in vacant hotels to better protect them. This year, Washington announced it would phase out its program leaving some unhoused people unsure where they will go. William Brangham reports.
William Brangham is a correspondent and producer for PBS NewsHour in Washington, D.C. He joined the flagship PBS program in 2015, after spending two years with PBS NewsHour Weekend in New York City.
